VAYA Relocates to Columbia

VAYA Pharma recently announced the relocation of its global headquarters from the University of Maryland BioPark to new offices at 10480 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. The move signals VAYA Pharma’s rapid growth as it graduates from the University of Maryland BioPark to larger corporate offices in the state.

The company has grown more than 30 percent annually over the last three years, according to a press release. It currently employs more than 70 in the U.S. and 15 in its Baltimore office.

“We are excited about the move to Columbia, as we are committed to staying in Maryland, which is a hotbed for biotech and life science innovation,” Rob Crim, CEO of VAYA Pharma, said in the release.

VAYA Pharma is a subsidiary of Enzymotec Ltd., an Israeli-based medical food manufacturer. In 2016, Governor Hogan met with Enzymotec executives during a trade mission to Israel, which sought to promote Maryland as a center for Israeli businesses seeking to have a U.S. presence.

“Maryland and Israel share many strengths and similarities, as thriving centers for biotechnology and innovation,” Barry Bogage, executive director of the Maryland/Israel Development Center and the organizer of Hogan’s trade mission, in a press release. “We’re thrilled that an Israeli-owned company has chosen Maryland for its U.S. headquarters and we look forward to supporting the growth of VAYA Pharma.”