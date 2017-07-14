On July 12, 2017, Joan Walen Sobkov; beloved wife of the late Dr. Theodore Sobkov; devoted mother of Howard Sobkov (Dr. Michele Shermak) and Liz (Eric) Rabaskas; cherished sister of Harry Walen; loving daughter of the late Michael and Diane Walen; adored grandmother of Samuel and Max Sobkov. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 16, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Sam and Minnie Sobkov Family Fund, c/o Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 305 Overhill Road, Baltimore, MD 21210, with services Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m.