On July 12, 2017, Betty Irene Garb Jaffe, beloved wife of Kenneth H. Jaffe; devoted mother of Nathaniel R. Jaffe and Sanford (Nancy) Jaffe; loving daughter of the late Rhea and Dr. Nathaniel Garb. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. In mourning at 16 Caveswood Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117, on Sunday from 2 to 4:30 p.m, with a service at 2:30 p.m.