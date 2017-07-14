On July 14, 2017, Annette Heiserman (nee Krichinsky), devoted wife of the late Louis Heiserman; loving mother of Nathaniel Heiserman and Harvey (Teresa) Heiserman; dear sister of Libby Platt, Ruth Tamres, Rona Halikman and the late Adeline Krichinsky; adored grandmother of Lauren Rose Heiserman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 16, at 9 a.m. Interment at B’nai Israel Cemetery, 701 Southern Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Athelas Institute, Inc. 9104 Red Branch Road, Columbia, MD 21045, Attn: Melissa Tyler or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave. 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06854.