A Better Transit System for a Brighter Future

In October 2015, Gov. Larry Hogan announced BaltimoreLink — a transformative project aimed at converting the existing antiquated transit routes in the Baltimore area into a true transit network, operated by the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA). After 19 months of preparation and thanks to the dedication of more than 3,000 employees, the first BaltimoreLink bus rolled out in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 18. Just hours before, crews canvassed the city and unveiled more than 5,000 new, colorful bus stop signs that provide more information than ever before so that our riders can find their way.

June 18 was a day filled with challenges. An early morning disruption of service on MDOT MTA’s Light Rail system occurred at our North Avenue yard, raising the possibility that Light Rail service might not have been available in time for that day’s Oriole game. But in line with our motto of providing safe, reliable and efficient transportation with world-class customer service, our repair crews fixed the problem in near record time. Light Rail service was restored in time for the ballgame.

On Monday, June 19, many of our customers experienced the new high-frequency CityLink routes and the improved connectivity of our system for the first time. MDOT MTA had hundreds of transit ambassadors on the streets, providing information on new routes and new bus stops. Hundreds of additional questions were answered by our dedicated bus operators and our communications team responding via social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter.

We are now several weeks past the launch of BaltimoreLink. From its inception, we have welcomed public input. We continue to welcome comments and suggestions now and into the future. We thank you for your input. As a result of your feedback, we’ve already added additional buses on key CitiLink lines, and we will continue to add service when it’s needed and where it’s needed.

MDDOT MTA remains dedicated to providing Baltimore-area residents a world-class public transportation system allowing you to connect to all of life’s opportunities.