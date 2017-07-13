Doing Our Part

Northern Parkway is no longer the dividing line that it once was.

Communities to the north are integrated. Communities to the south affect those to the north.

“Uplifting the city and its neighborhoods can in turn uplift the entire Baltimore area — and its residents along with it,” managing editor Marc Shapiro wrote in his June 29 column, “Uplifting Our City.”

The communities that surround Pimlico Race Course merit a public-private, for-profit and philanthropic investment, as does the race track.

Mayor Catherine Pugh is taking the lead in that effort, as she stated in her speech to The Associated’s annual meeting. The Jewish community has played and will continue to play a crucial role as well.