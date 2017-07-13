On July 12, 2017, Marilyn Naviasky (nee Jacobs), beloved wife of the late Gilbert Naviasky; loving mother of Warren (Kathy) Naviasky; beloved step-mother of Louis (Jill) Naviasky; dear sister of Naomi (late Milton) Cohen and Irwin (Regina) Jacobs; cherished grandmother of Josh, Sara, Tracy and Perry Naviasky; beloved daughter of the late Bessie and Jacob Jacobs; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, July 14, at 1 p.m. Interment at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 7121 Park Heights Ave., Unit 404, Baltimore, MD 21215, Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m, then continuing Sunday and Monday evening at 1055 Pebble Court, Sykesville, MD 21784, beginning at 6 p.m.