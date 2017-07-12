A NEW LIBRARY

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz cut the ribbon on June 29 to officially reopen the Baltimore County Public Library’s Randallstown Branch, which closed for renovations in January. The renovated library includes more than 30 public computers; free Wi-Fi; laptop bars; a large reservable meeting room for public use and library events; an enlarged and enclosed children’s area; a separate teen space; a technology/maker center of excellence with state-of-the-art equipment and collaborative space; an enclosed quiet/reading room; a large collection of print and audio-visual library materials; four study rooms; new shelving; new seating; and updated public restrooms.