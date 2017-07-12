Shabbat and Sunshine

Thirty families gathered at Meadowood Park on July 8 for Shabbat in the Park, which was organized by Laurie Rosen, a community connector for Pikesville and Mount Washington for the Macks Center for Jewish Education. Families sang Shabbat songs, read Shabbat stories and enjoyed challah.

“My goal was 10 families, and we had 30. We will definitely be doing this again.” Rosen said. “These events are about bringing the community together and that’s truly what we are doing. People are excited and want more activities within the Jewish community.”