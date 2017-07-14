Charmery, Others to Join Union Collective in 2018

When Union Craft Brewing opens its new Medfield headquarters in April 2018, it will be joined by several other local businesses.

The new space, called the Union Collective, will also be home to eight small- to medium-sized businesses. Hampden ice cream shop The Charmery, the Remington- based Baltimore Whiskey Company and climbing gym Earth Treks have all signed on.

“The concept of the whole project is to extend this community aspect of craft beer to other manufacturers,” said Union co-founder Jon Zerivitz. “With the modern-day consumer being much more interested in who is making the product they consume, where it comes from and how it’s done, we saw an opportunity for small- to medium-sized Baltimore manufactures to come into the fold of this craft beer community.”

Union Craft Brewing, which hosts Charm City Tribe’s annual Chanukah BrewHaha, will expand to three times its current size, with its future brewery and taproom at 50,000 square feet.

Charmery co-owners David and Laura Alima, who met at Bel Air’s Habonim Dror Camp Moshava, will house the store’s production and another scoop counter at the new location; the Hampden store will remain open. David Alima, whose shop often features Jewish-holiday themed ice cream flavors, said the store needed more production space to keep up with demand, and the new space will also allow them to expand the business’ catering and explore ideas for events. The new space is 5,500 square feet compared with the Hampden shop’s 2,000 square feet.

The Charmery and Union owners have become great friends, Alima said, and have collaborated on events including a multicourse dinner with beer and ice cream pairings.

“They’re trying to make Baltimore better, and that’s something we try to do every single day as well,” he said. “The small businesses, I think, are how the city becomes better. And the more interesting businesses that are surviving and thriving here, the better this city becomes.”

