JT Exclusive: Clayworks Letter Details Bankruptcy Options

A letter Baltimore Clayworks sent to a community group on Tuesday outlines the various scenarios the ceramics nonprofit faces now that a deal to buy its Mount Washington properties has been nixed.

Attorneys for the nonprofit organization determined that it is faced with foreclosure or Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to the letter obtained by the JT that was sent to Clayworks Community Campaign, which has been advocating for Clayworks to remain where it is.

The letter states Clayworks was left with the options after nonprofit Itineris, which assists adults with autism, pulled out of a $3.7 million deal to purchase Clayworks’ two properties on Smith Avenue and it was determined the organization has “liquid assets at near zero.” The sale would have wiped Clayworks of about $1.3 million of debt.

A source who provided the JT with the letter and spoke anonymously because of the sensitives surrounding the situation said operations could continue through at least the summer in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Chapter 7 bankruptcy and foreclosure would both mean Clayworks shutting down.

Under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, a bridge loan or cash infusion would be needed to fund summer camps and classes, pay staff, artists and teachers and creditors, the letter noted.

The source called on Clayworks Community Campaign, which started shortly after the board of Clayworks announced in February a plan to sell its assets, to make that happen. The group has raised about $200,000 through a grassroots effort to help resolve the debt issue at Clayworks.

Marsha Smelkinson, a spokeswoman for Community Clayworks Campaign, said the group “hasn’t decided how we will respond to the letter,” and declined to elaborate further.

A caveat of such an arrangement indicated that the Clayworks board would “not accept any funding should it come with contingencies or demands in any form.” That would include changes to the Clayworks board, a review of financial statements and restrictions on the sale of its properties, among others. In addition, Clayworks would continue its efforts to sell one or both of its buildings to help restructure operations.

If Clayworks does not receive the cash infusion, the source said Clayworks would shut down its operations in the near future and dissolve.

“Essentially, the Steering Committee [Clayworks Community Campaign] has an opportunity to ‘Save Clayworks,’” the letter stated.

