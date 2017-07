On July 7, 2017, Ethel G. Sommerfeld (nee Goldman); beloved wife of the late Sidney Sommerfeld; devoted mother of Albert Sommerfeld and Lynne (Richard) Inciardi; dear sister of Janice Ormont and the late Herbert Graham. Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Congregation Cemetery, O’Donnell Street, on Friday, July 14, at 12:30 p.m.