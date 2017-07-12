On July 11, 2017, Sonia Schnaper (nee Fox); beloved wife of the late Isidore Schnaper; devoted mother of Debbie Schnaper and Emily Manders and her husband, W. Thomas Manders; beloved daughter of the late Miriam and William L. Fox; cherished grandmother of Noah William Manders and his wife, Dr. Heidi Nicewarner and Aaron Jacob Manders and his partner, Perrine Marcenac; beloved sister of the late Lorraine Pugatch, Evelyn Kirson and Sylvan and Harold Fox. Graveside service at Chizuk Amuno Arlington Cemetery, 4300 N. Rogers Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215, on Thursday, July 13 at 12 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 11 Slade Ave., Apt. #304, Thursday only, immediately following interment.