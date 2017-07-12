On July 10, 2017, Matilda Rojtman (nee Epstein), beloved wife of the late Aldo Mario Rojtman; devoted mother of Albert (Karen) Rojtman, Adriana (David) Hough and Marcello (Maria) Rojtman; dear sister of the late Paulina Zareczanski; adored grandmother of Joshua Rojtman, Aaron Hough, Kaila Hough, Gabriella Rojtman and Max Rojtman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, July 12, at 12 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. In mourning at 3 Folly Farms Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, through Friday.