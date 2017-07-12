On July 11, 2017, Harriet Pollinger (nee Sachs); beloved wife of the late Merrill Pollinger; devoted mother of Howard (Nancy) Pollinger, Marsha (James) Oremland and Jody Pollinger; dear sister of the late Sandra Horowitz; adored sister-in-law of Sandra Pollinger and the late Martin Pollinger; loving daughter of the late Sadie and Milo Sachs; adoring grandmother of Emily (Ryan) Weissmueller, Andrew (Stephanie) Pollinger; adoring great grandmother of Avery and Gavin Pollinger; loving companion of Sander Siegel. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, July 14, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 6 Spruce Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.