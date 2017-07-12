On July 10, 2017, Richard Lee Myers; beloved husband of the late Linda Joyce Myers (nee Levy); devoted father of Julie (James) Aber and Lauren (Gregory) Deutch; cherished brother of Rosalie Wagner and the late Howard Myers and David Myers; dear brother-in-law of John Wagner, Florene Myers and the late Paula Myers; loving son of Faye Stern and the late Wilfred Myers; adored grandfather of Mara Aber, Nathan Aber, Lana Deutch and Annabel Deutch. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, July 12, at 2 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 302 Worthington Road, Towson, MD 21286, Wednesday following the funeral until 8 p.m. and Thursday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.