On July 10, 2017, Evelyn Anita Wolfe (nee Levine), beloved wife of the late Robert Phillip Wolfe; devoted mother of Joyce Arlene Wolfe and Diane (Phillip) Potts; dear sister of the late Meyer (Mildred) Levine, Katherine (Coleman) Hamburger, Rena (Samuel) Kling and Genevieve (Michael) MeoMartino; loving sister-in-law of Jerry and Rhona Levenson and the late Marian (Marvin) Bridgeman and Margie (Everette) Clayville; adored grandmother of Andrew (Julia) Schuster and Jason Schuster; cherished daughter of the late Esther and Samuel Levine; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services and interment will be held at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road on Wednesday, July 12, at 12 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Evelyn’s memory may be sent to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 7 Slade Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208.