On July 10, 2017, Ailene Sher (nee Rubinowitz); beloved wife of Michael Sher; loving mother of Cara (Kevin) Shenton and Rowan Sher; devoted sister of Rose (Maurice) Oskowitz and Pamela (Dr. Russell) Gelman; loving grandmother of Selah and Rylan Shenton; devoted daughter of the late Tilly and Myer Rubinowitz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, July 11, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Ailene Sher Soul Center Fund, c/o Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208. In mourning at 2322 Bright Leaf Way, Baltimore, MD 21209.