On July 9, 2017, Benjamin Emanuel Seaman; beloved husband of the late Helene Seaman (nee Stromberg); devoted father of Linda Lambert, Karen Weisberg and Heidi (Dr. Keith) Merlin; cherished brother of Koppel (Lenore) Seaman and Jerome (Hannah) Seaman; loving son of the late Ida and Ellis Seaman; adored grandfather of Evan (David) Lambert-McMichael, Sarah (Josh) Dretchen and Samuel (Emily) Merlin. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, MD on Wednesday, July 12, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 or Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Wednesday following the funeral.