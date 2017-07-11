On July 9, 2017, Miriam R. Caplan (nee Freizer); beloved wife of the late Milton J. Caplan; cherished mother of Linda Holniker (Tom) Amrein, Ellen Holniker (Jean-Paul) Emard and Robin Caplan (Carl) Goodman; devoted sister of Walter (Ruth) Frazer; loving daughter of the late Philip and Minnie Freizer; adoring grandmother of Eric (Jamie) Josephson, Melissa Josephson (Derek) Hawkins, David (Mara) Trager, Scott Trager, Matthew Goodman, Samantha Goodman, Robert (Mary Jo) Emard and Nicole (Dan) Ratner. Also survived by 11 cherished great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, July 13, at 2 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 3735 Spring Lake Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday evening, Friday morning, Saturday evening, Sunday morning and evening, and Monday morning.