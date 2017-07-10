JCS Announces New President, Examines Addiction at Annual Meeting

Jewish Community Services held its ninth annual meeting, Empowering Youth to Strengthen our Community, to welcome its new board president, Allison J. Magat, on June 13 at Beth Tfiloh Congregation in Pikesville.

The evening also featured a powerful program, The Face of Addiction, facilitated by JCS’ manager of prevention education, Howard Reznick. During the program, audience members heard the stories of a father whose son died from a drug overdose and another who rebuilt his life through the process of recovery. Families experiencing similar struggles can turn to JCS for help.

Additionally, Holly VanderWalde, was elected to serve a two year term on the board.

Jewish Community Services, a comprehensive human services agency of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, provides a broad array of services that meet the diverse needs of individuals and families throughout Central Maryland. Offices are located in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.