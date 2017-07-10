On July 8, 2017, Linda Iris Polovoy; beloved wife of Steve Landsman; loving sister of Jeffrey (Lynda) Polovoy; cherished daughter of the late Milton and Adele Polovoy; beloved step-mother of Robert Landsman (Shirley Lazaro); dear sister-in-law of Harriet (late Harold) Siegel and Louis (Arlene) Landsman; adored grandmother of Ilani Landsman; also survived by loving family and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 11, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 200 East Joppa Road, Suite 407, Towson, MD 21286. In mourning at 1 Highstepper Court #304, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment, through Thursday.