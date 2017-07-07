On July 5, 2017, Louis Kress Coleman; beloved husband of Laura L. Coleman (nee Vulgaris); devoted father of Jack Coleman; dear brother of Andrew Coleman; cherished son of the late Edward Lee Coleman and Bernice Edith Coleman; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, July 10, at 4 p.m. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, PO Box 894765, Los Angeles, CA 90189-4765, or Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211, or Boys’ Latin School Of Maryland, 822 W Lake Ave., Baltimore, MD 21210. In mourning at Radisson Hotel at Cross Keys, 5100 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21210, on Monday following the service, then continuing on Tuesday at 2508 Guilford Ave., Baltimore, MD 21218.