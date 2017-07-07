On July 5, 2017, Joel Moses; cherished father of Marc (Rachel) Moses and Jeffrey Moses; adored grandfather of Lyla Moses; beloved son of the late William and Sarah Moses. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, July 10, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2219 York Road, Suite 302, Timonium, MD 21093 or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 2418 Diana Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.