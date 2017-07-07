On July 7, 2017, Lizaveta Basina (nee Voronova), beloved wife of the late Yakov Basin; loving mother of the late Yevgeniy Basin and Yuriy Basin; cherished grandmother of Sergey Basin (Svetlana Konstantinova), Irina Basina (Michael Lisitsa), Yelena (Dimitry) Basina and Timur (Yulia) Basin; devoted great-grandmother of Aleksandra, Natalie, Alisa and Darya; loving aunt of Tatyana (Yefim) Reznikov and Inna Khazanova; adored great-aunt of Julia Reznikov and Samantha Khazanova; cherished daughter of the late Solomon and Genya Voronov. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, July 9, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane.