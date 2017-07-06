Seven Mile Kitchen Robbed on July 4

Two masked robbers, one armed with a pistol, stormed into a Seven Mile Market kitchen on the 6300 block of Reisterstown Road at approximately 5:30 a.m. on July 4, stealing cellphones, wallets and car keys from the few workers present, according to a police press release.

The robbers entered through a side door and were caught on the kitchen’s security camera. They stole one victim’s car and fled in the vehicle.

Nathan Willner, spokesman for neighborhood watch group Baltimore Shomrim, said the kitchen was for preparing ready-made food for transportation to Seven Mile Market.

The door the robbers entered through was not an obvious choice, Willner said. It is nondescript and on the side of the building. The purloiners could have seen people coming and going through the door, but Willner is not sure the crime was without planning.

“It doesn’t seem like a random type of burglary,” he said. “But then again, it could’ve just been a crime of opportunity.”

Baltimore City police are investigating the incident. The department encourages anybody with information about the robbery or suspects to call (410) 366-6341.

James Whitlow is an intern at the Baltimore Jewish Times.