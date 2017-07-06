Emotional Moment

Thank you for your June 23 article “Israel’s World Cup Lacrosse Team Has Baltimore Connection.” My daughter, Kim, is on the team, as she was in 2013 when Israel first played in the quadrennial World Games. I write to share from that tournament one of the most emotional moments of my 60-some years.

In Israel’s first game in the international competition, the team was pitted against, ironically, Germany. Beshert?

Before each game, the teams lined up for their national anthems. Germany’s anthem played first. After a moment, the Israeli team, facing the Israeli flag and dressed in stunningly blue-and-white uniforms, sang together a beautifully strong, emotional rendition of “Hatikvah.” I can still see the Israeli flag glistening in the sun, extended in pride by the breeze.

I thought of how proud my parents and grandparents would have been seeing Kim representing the country that was so dear to them. Tears rolled down my cheeks freely while I choked back sobs. I didn’t look around me, but the emotion up and down the sideline was intense and palpable. It was another step for Israel onto the world stage, and our daughters were part of it.