Kohn Joins Baltimore Hebrew

Baltimore Hebrew Congregation’s new interim cantor, Sharon Kohn, has taken her place on the bimah even though she is still unpacking moving boxes. Having moved from Kansas City — where she served an 11-year stint as cantor of Congregation B’nai Jehuda — she started her duties in late June.

Kohn will serve as the congregation’s cantor until it finds a permanent replacement. The congregation’s previous cantor, Robbie Solomon, retired June 30 after a 40-year career across four different synagogues.

Kohn, who served congregations in Texas, Louisiana and Ohio, has a passion for music, which is what interested her in becoming a cantor.

“I pursued cantorial work because it puts together the things I love most in the world, which are music, connecting with people and connecting with ideas and values that are eternal,” she said.

Though filling the hole Solomon left will be difficult, Kohn said she is excited to have the opportunity.

“I am looking forward to being a part of the clergy team here and creating with them prayer experiences that are meaningful for the congregation.”

James Whitlow is an intern at the Baltimore Jewish Times.