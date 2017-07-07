Israeli Restaurant Shutters Owings Mills Location

The owners of Cilantro Mediterranean Cuisine have closed their Owings Mills restaurant to refocus on their recently opened Baltimore City location. The restaurant opened in Owings Mills nearly two-and-a-half years ago, serving hummus, shawarma, falafel and other Israeli twists on Middle Eastern food. The restaurant’s co-owner, Eli Hershko, said the pivot toward Baltimore was due to insufficient foot-traffic in the county.

“The business wasn’t so good,” he said. “The county wasn’t good for us.”

The new restaurant, which serves the same food, is located on 30 Light St., and the owners hope to expand their business to Washington.

The restaurant has been the subject of favorable reviews, though it has yet to receive any awards.

“We just have good reviews — nothing Michelin,” Hershko said with a chuckle.

Hershko, who is from Israel, said the Jewish community was supportive, and he hopes to serve the Baltimore Jewish community from the new location.

“They have been very good to us,” Hershko said. “We don’t want to miss these particular people.”

James Whitlow is an intern at the Baltimore Jewish Times.