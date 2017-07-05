On June 30, 2017, Dr. Alfred Katz, beloved husband of Barbara Katz (nee Brill); loving father of Ari (Miriam) Katz and Sharon (Marc) Rosenbluth; dear stepfather of Ryan (Risa) Berman and Elliot (Anna) Berman; cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of many.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, July 3, at 11 am. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road.

Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, c/o Rachael Bulmer, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.

In mourning at 7111 Park Heights Avenue, #211, Baltimore, MD 21215.