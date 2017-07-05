On July 1, 2017, Barry Ira Schloss; beloved husband of Rheta Schloss (nee Beller); cherished father of Heather (Adam) Schwartz, Ari Schloss and Lori (Gregory) Schilsson; devoted brother of the late Linda and Bonnie Schloss; adored son of the late Bernice and Jerome Schloss; loving grandfather of Jordana and Elexi Schwartz, Reed and Sable Schilsson.

Funeral services will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave. on Monday, July 3, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane.

Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

In mourning at Suburban Country Club, 7600 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment, with services at 7 p.m. at the Suburban Club on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

The family will be receiving on Tuesday and Wednesday until 5 p.m. at 27 Lighttown Court, Baltimore, MD 21208.