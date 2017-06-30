Rhoda Harrison Returns to Har Sinai as Education Director

Rhoda Harrison has returned to where her career in the Jewish clergy began, joining Har Sinai Congregation as director of educational learning and programming.

Harrison, who served as cantor and musical director of the Owings Mills-based Reform-affiliated congregation from 1993 to 1999, starts her new job on Saturday. She replaces education administrator Pamela Mandell, who was hired on an interim basis in January after the departure of Jo-Ellen Unger.

“I feel very welcomed by the congregation,” Harrison said. “In some ways, it’s a little bit of coming full circle.”

A Mount Washington resident, Harrison, 51, rejoins Har Sinai, which boasts 300 family units, after working in a variety of capacities at Temple Emanuel from 2000 to 2016. She originally came on board as Temple Emanuel’s cantor and then served the last eight years as sole clergy.

In her new position, Harrison will oversee religious school programs and operations and will also be responsible for parent, student and faculty outreach, among other duties. She said she looks forward to engaging students on what it means to be Jewish through a religious lens.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to get to know the new generation of students and their families at Har Sinai,” said Harrison, who has two daughters, Andrea, 18, and Rachel, 16. “As a Jewish educator, I think it’s so important to help students find joy in being Jewish.”

Harrison emerged as a permanent replacement for Unger during a national search that began in January, Har Sinai Rabbi Linda Joseph said. She was one of more than a dozen candidates vetted by the congregation’s clergy.

Joseph cited Harrison’s educational background, experience in Reform Judaism and deep-rooted ties to Baltimore as factors that the congregation coveted for its director of educational learning and programming.

“Even though she had only done the education part in some stage, she checked off every aspect of things we wanted from the person we wanted to hire,” Joseph said. “She is really a people person and already welcomed people before starting here and has a lot of musical capability.”

A Philadelphia native, Harrison holds a master’s degree in sacred music and cantorial investiture from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and a doctorate in Jewish studies from Baltimore Hebrew Institute at Towson University.

After her tenure at Temple Emanuel ended, Harrison performed High Holiday services at Temple Solel in Bowie this past year. She has also served as conductor of the Washington, D.C., chapter of HaZamir since last July.

