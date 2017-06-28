On June 27, 2017, Malcolm Leonard Marcus, beloved husband of the late Miriam Marcus (nee Cohen); devoted father of Joyce (Michael) Weinstock, Stephen (Jeryl) Marcus and Sybil (Mark) Swerdlin; dear brother of the late Sally Wolf; adored son of the late Florence and Julian Marcus; loving grandfather of Seth Weinstock, Jesse, Maryn and Aubrey Marcus, Brett, Emma and Andrew Swerdlin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, June 29, at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 1662 Bullock Circle, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday only.