New Jewish Deli Coming to Town

Neil Parish, a Baltimore native and founder of The Kibitz Room in Cherry Hill, N.J., will bring his delicatessen to the Baltimore area later this summer, when he opens for business in the Hooks Village retail space formerly occupied by the Original Brooklyn Water Bagel Company.

The Kibitz Room will share the 50,000-square-foot mixed-use space owned by David S. Brown Enterprises at Hooks Village with retailers and restaurants including Vito’s Gourmet, A Style Studio and Synchronicity Boutique.

Parish, who integrated into the world of delicatessen by working at local staples Lenny’s Delicatessen and Attman’s Deli, is confident that his restaurant’s “serve-from-scratch” approach and standout taste will draw patrons from Greater Baltimore.

“We utilize a traditional Jewish deli approach to The Kibitz Room, which translates to baked goods, meats, fish-based items and side dishes created on-site,” Parish said in a news release. “Our meats are never pre-cut, and every sandwich is completely made to order. Our slogan, ‘Where Size Does Matter,’ is that this will be evident in our over-stuffed sandwich assortment.”

The Kibitz Room will offer an array of deli-style sandwiches supplemented by traditional sides and soups. It will boast eight varieties of knishes, and its breakfast menu will feature challah French toast, babka French toast, cheese blintzes and made-to-order omelettes. A complete menu is available at GreatPastrami.com.

