Pearlstone to Hold Fourth of July Celebration

The Pearlstone Center will host a summer festival, complete with swimming, sports, art and wilderness survival classes, on Tuesday.

The center recently hosted its first quarterly festival corresponding to Jewish holidays this past spring, but Jakir Manela, executive director at the Pearlstone Center, said the Fourth of July festival is an outlier because it celebrates a singularly American holiday.

“July Fourth is a great day to celebrate our independence in a unique way,” he said. “We’re excited to use this opportunity.”

The festival, called Americana, will also feature an open pool, organic farming and a performance by musician Bobby Beetcut. Past wilderness survival classes have included lessons in shelter construction and foraging.

The Americana festival offers a taste of the Pearlstone Center’s year-round camps and youth groups.

“It’s for families of all ages and folks who want to have a great outdoor experience,” he said. “There’s going to be something for everyone.”

Around 400 attended the last festival in the spring, Manela said, and he hopes the Americana festival can top that number.

The next festival will be closer to Sukkot, followed by a Tu B’Shevat celebration in the winter. Americana will open at 10:45 a.m. and run until 5:30 p.m. Tickets purchased in advance are $25, and tickets at the gate are $30.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pearlstonecenter.org/programs/americana.

James Whitlow is an intern at the Baltimore Jewish Times.