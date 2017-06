On June 26, 2017, Ibragim Gendelsman; beloved husband of the late Mariana Toltsis; cherished father of Inna (Jacob) Braslavsky and Leonard (Inna) Gendelsman; adored grandfather of Milana (Brock) Rough, Alex Braslavsky, Valerie Gendelsman and Steven Gendelsman; loving great-grandfather of Everett Merien Rough. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane.