On June 26, 2017, S. John Blumenthal; loving fiance of Amanda Britton; cherished father of R. Cobey Blumenthal, Emma Blumenthal, Jude Britton, Rebecca Stone, Melanie Shapiro, Erica Blumenthal and Julie Blumenthal; beloved brother of the late Maureen Blumenthal; adored son of the late Sydney C. Blumenthal and Rose Blumenthal; adored grandson of the late Sydney C. and Ray Blumenthal; former husband of Liesl Blumenthal. Funeral services and interment will be held at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, MD on Wednesday, June 28, at 9:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish Big Brother and Big Sister League of Baltimore, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.