On June 26, 2017, Dr. Tatyana Pechatnikova; beloved wife of Naum Pechatnikov; devoted mother of Esther (Yakov) Krug and Olga (Edward) Margolin; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, June 26, at 5:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Anshe Veshear Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Ave., Unit #242, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 2314 Smith Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.