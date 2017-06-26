On June 25, 2017, Dorothy Swimmer Sager (nee Barron); beloved wife of Howard Sager; devoted mother of Linda Swimmer, Mark (Gretchen) Swimmer; dear sister of the late Morton Barron, David Barron and Daniel Barron; adoring grandmother of Shaina Swimmer, Benjamin Swimmer, Samantha Swimmer and Sarah Swimmer; loving daughter of the late Bertha and Samuel Barron. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, June 27, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.