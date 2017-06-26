Possible Armed Person at Stevenson Was Hoax

The Baltimore County Police Department determined the report of an armed person at Stevenson University’s Greenspring campus today was a hoax. An alert of a man carrying eight AK-47s came through campus security’s radio channels at approximately 10:25 a.m., and the police were dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The claim turned out to be fraudulent.

Officer Jennifer Teach of the Baltimore County Police Department blamed the university’s radio system. The university does not keep meticulous track of its radios and allows employees to take them home. She believes the radio system was compromised.

“It’s best described as a stupid prank,” Teach said. “This is the first time I’ve heard of anything similar to that.”

At approximately 3:15 p.m., the university gave the all clear. University officials stressed the need for serious treatment of all threats to the university, real and perceived, in a social media post.

“The safety of individuals on campus is our first priority,” the post read. “We take every report of a threat – potential or actual – to our campus seriously.”

