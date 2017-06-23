On June 22, 2017, Marlene E. Feldman (nee Apple), beloved wife of Lenard Feldman; loving mother of Denise Feldman and Keith (Jennifer) Feldman; cherished sister of the late Gregory Feldman; adored grandmother of David and Ryan Feldman; devoted daughter of the late Inez and David Apple. Also survived by her loving dog Mitzi. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Sunday, June 25, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. The family will be receiving at 3903 Carthage Road, Randallstown, MD 21133, Sunday only.