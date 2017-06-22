People of the Book Ilana Glazer: Jewish Goddess

Nice Jewish boys of my generation are supposed to have crushes on Natalie Portman, but Natalie Portman never did anything for me. I know she’s not just beautiful but incredibly intelligent and probably a girl I wouldn’t be able to get out of my head if I knew her in real life. But purely in fantasy life, she’s utterly vanilla and when seeing her I feel nothing welling up from my kishkes.

On the other hand, I have a huge, almost unendurable, stalker-worthy crush on Ilana Glazer, one of the stars and co-creators of “Broad City” on Comedy Central. Which I find incredibly odd because Jewish women usually don’t do much for me. I seem to have been conditioned over the years to not long for overly Jewish women because of their lack of longing for me. But I don’t think it’s (just) because I’m a self-hating Jew. I would imagine that when it comes to fantasy life, most Jewish men long for non-Jews in precisely the same way that most goyisher men long for Jewish women. As a Jew, I don’t quite know how a woman can be so unbelievably sexy and unbelievably Semitic at the same time.

“Broad City” is ostensibly about being a woman in contemporary New York, but I don’t think that’s the real subject of the show. HBO’s “Girls” seems to be much more about being a young woman in New York and reconciling the expectations of our generation’s life to the realities. “Broad City” is much less ambiguously about pleasure in New York – the crazy hedonistic adventures you can get by extracting the most fun from the world’s most decadent city. It’s not about being a woman, it’s not even about dating in New York in the way “Sex and the City” seemed to be much more about dating than sex. It’s about the crazy adventures that come from being in New York and getting away with things you could never get away with in any other city at any other time. Before I saw “Broad City,” I’m not sure I realized that it was possible to come from a completely Jewish culture and have so few hangups about sex.

So much of Broad City can be explained as Abby, Ilana’s co-star, wondering if her latest escapade is too dangerous or weird, while Ilana exhorts her to throw caution to the wind. This being comedy, Abby always listens to Ilana, and never regrets that she did. The reason she does is because Ilana, at least her character, is clearly one of the very few happy and well-adjusted characters in the history of the medium. She has absolutely no hangups, and throws herself into whatever adventure appears with Zero Mostel-like gusto. However exotic the drug, however weird the dude – or girl, however expensive the meal or dress, however rude or impolite her impulse, she always gives into it and never regrets it for a second.

This is a kind of Jew that doesn’t exist in Baltimore, where ethos of responsibility is paramount and pleasure is something mentioned in the most hushed tones, if at all. Were Ilana Glazer from Pikesville she’d have ached to get out at the first possible opportunity. But among the opportunities of New York, happiness is genuinely attainable for some people, and as with all genuinely happy people, their magnetism draws the rest of us in. I hope she never stops haunting my extremely pleasant dreams.

Evan Tucker is North Baltimore-based writer and composer. He is the violinist and lead singer of the Yiddish rock band Schmear Campaign and has a monthly podcast, “Tales from the Old New Land,” which is a Jewish version of A Prairie Home Companion. Listen at podomatic.com/podcasts/oldnewland.