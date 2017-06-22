On June 21, 2017, Morris Gordon; beloved husband of the late Frances Gordon (nee Polansky); cherished father of Dianne (Stuart) Newborn and Paulette DiNoto (late Anthony DiNoto, Jr.); devoted brother of Minnie (late Gilbert) Magaziner; dear son of the late Eli and Sarah Gordon; loving grandfather of Cary Newborn, Robbie Newborn, Denny Newborn (Miriam Balakhani) and Lisa (Brad) Glassner; adoring great-grandfather of Sydni, Justin, Regan, Ben, Emily, Daniel, Maddox and Tyson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, June 23, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth Isaac Adath Israel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 12332 Greenspring Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Sunday evening.