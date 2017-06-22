On June 22, 2017, Joshua Liebes; beloved husband of Esther Liebes (nee Levine); devoted father of Feivel (Chaya) Liebes, Gedalia (Malki) Liebes, Ephraim (Goldie) Liebes and Chani (Ovadiah Mayer) Yudkowsky; dear brother of Mindy Beck and the late Betty Rosenberg; loving son of the late Sara and Hirsch Liebes; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, June 22, at 5 p.m. Interment at Chofetz Chaim Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Israel Rabbinical College, 400 Mount Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 3224 Smith Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.