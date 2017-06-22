On June 21, 2017, Shlomo Gardner, beloved husband of Miriam Gardner (nee Mandelbaum), loving father of Yosef Dov (Chana Chaya) Gardner, Chani (Tzvi Aryeh) Gawartin, Yechiel Gardner and Yisroel Gardner; dear brother of Esther Gardner; devoted son of Devorah and Chaim Gardner; and loving grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will take place at Eretz HaChaim, Beit Shemesh, Israel. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Ave., Unit #242, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 3407 W. Strathmore Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.