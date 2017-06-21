On June 19, 2017, Martin Allen Cohen; beloved son of Gerry Cohen and the late Sydney Cohen; cherished father of Brian (Dara) Harris and Michelle (Steve) Thompson; adored poppy of Samantha, Taylor, Ryan and Jake; loving brother of Edy (Steve) Bondroff and Dr. Gary (Charlene) Cohen; dear cousin of Leslie Frankel. In mourning at North Oaks 725 Mount Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday, June 25, from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a service at 4 p.m. and Monday, June 26, from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. with no service.