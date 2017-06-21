On June 20, 2017, Anne Marcia Solomon (nee Chersonsky), devoted wife of Ronald Solomon; loving mother of David Solomon (fiancee Missy DePalma) and Andrew Solomon; dear sister of Phyllis (Larry) Mangiola; adored daughter of the late Nathan and Esther Chersonsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, June 25, at 1 p.m. Interment is Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ocular Melanoma Foundation, 1717 K Street, NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20006. The family will be receiving at 31 Stonehenge Circle, Building #31, Apartment #6, Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday after interment until 8 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.