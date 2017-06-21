On June 18, 2017, Rita Schiff; beloved sister of Beverly Lewandroski, Gale Phillips, Abby Alpert and the late Frances Hunter and Marsha Schiff; cherished daughter of the late Louis and Lena Schiff. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20036. The family will be receiving at Linwoods 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday following the funeral at 11:30 a.m.