On June 19, 2017, David Rodman Cohan, devoted father of Kim Cohan (Robert) Glick, Allan Cohan, Jody Cohan and the late Susan Cohan; dear brother of the late Janet Danoff; adored grandfather of Jena (Patrick) Heffernan, Jared (fiancee Sarah) Engel, Courtney Weiner, Kyle Weiner, Alex Kasdas and Demi Kasdas; adored son of the late Mary and Allan Eli Cohan. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, June 22, at 3 p.m. Interment is Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Susan Cohan Colon Cancer Foundation, 1300 York Road, Suite 130A, Lutherville, MD 21093. The family will be receiving at Valley Mansion by Martin’s 594 Cranbrook Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030, Thursday following the funeral service.