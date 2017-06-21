On June 20, 2017, Rose Frank (nee Cohen); beloved wife of the late Isidor Frank; adored godmother of Kyle Dossick and Keith Simon; cherished sister of the late Sadie Grossman, Bessie Baverman and Sarah Abramowitz; loving aunt of Hillary Frank, Mark Frank, Sid (late Esther) Grossman, Elaine (Harvey) Dossick, Marvin (Gail) Abramowitz, Leslie Simon (Glenn Meister), Denise (Phil) Gelda, Lisa (Ira) Smelkinson, Randi Jo (Charles) Kline and the late Moritz Grossman; dear great-aunt of Michael, David, Lisa, Kyle, Melanie, Adam, Ashley, Keith, Kory, Kasey, Arielle, Isabelle, Emma, Jodi and Amy; loving great-great-aunt of Jared, Noah, Zachary, Brynn, Parker, Sloan, Starr, Jack, Katie, Matthew, Jennifer and Ben. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, June 22, at 2 p.m. Interment at Bnai Jacob Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to R Baby Foundation, c/o Powered by Professionals, 1460 Broadway, New York, NY 10036 or the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 4 Tanner Court (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208, Thursday only following the funeral.